A woman from Georgia enters a guilty plea for conspiracy and importing nearly 40 kilos of meth.

According to reports, Vanessa Urzua, 27 crossed bridge number two in an SUV.

During secondary inspection, authorities found that she was carrying 39.2 kilos hidden in all four tires.

A federal judge will impose sentencing at a later day, but she faces up to life in prison and a possible maximum fine of 10 million dollars.