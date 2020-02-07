Woman sentenced to prison for cocaine smuggling

A 40-year-old woman will spend nearly six years in prison after admitting she smuggled in cocaine into the U.S. through the Gateway to the Americas Bridge.

Yuriria Verastegui pleaded guilty to the crime back in November.

A federal judge has ordered for Verastegui to serve a 70-month sentence followed by three years of supervised release.

At the hearing, it was noted that she chose to do this on two more occasions despite her husband serving a federal prison sentence himself for similar conduct.

The cocaine she crossed was worth over $500,000.

