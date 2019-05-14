Woman shot and killed after altercation with police officer

Police in Baytown, Texas, are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a woman dead.

The incident happened Monday night at an apartment complex parking lot and it was all caught on cellphone video.

Police say an officer was trying to apprehend a 44-year-old woman on outstanding warrants when she started to resist.

Family members have identified the woman as Pamela Turner.

Authorities say the officer used a taser on her, but Turner got her hand on the device and shocked the officer.

He responded by firing five bullets, killing her.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave as police and prosecutors investigate what happened.

Now cell phone video of at least part of the incident was posted on social media.

In the video, the woman is heard telling the officer she is pregnant.

That has yet to be confirmed.