Woman sues Astros for t-shirt cannon injury

A Houston Astros fan is suing the team over an injury she reportedly suffered from a t-shirt cannon.

Jennifer Harughty says her finger was shattered during an Astros game at Minute Maid Park last July.

That's after she says the team's mascot fired a t-shirt at her at close range.

She's now suing the team for more than one-million dollars.

Harughty says “It was an unfortunate incident, and we were just asking for some compensation for medical bills, I've never sued anyone in my life."

Harughty is demanding compensation for medical expenses, pain, and lost earnings.

The Astros say they do not agree with her allegations - and will continue to use the cannon.