Woman swallows engagement ring in her sleep

A vivid dream lands one California woman in the hospital after she unknowingly swallowed her engagement ring.

Jenna Evans says when she woke up and noticed her ring was missing, she remembered having an action-packed dream where bad guys were after her.

In the dream, her fiancé told her to swallow her ring, so in reality, that's what she did.

After telling her fiancé what happened, she says they both laughed and then headed to urgent care.

When the couple arrived at the hospital, x-ray images showed the 2.4-carat ring where Evans said it would be.

Doctors performed an endoscopy and plucked the ring out.

Evans admits she has a history of sleepwalking and doing strange things in her sleep.

Once she was found folding laundry.