A horrific discovery is made by Nuevo Laredo officials over the weekend.

According to news outlets, the body of a baby was found in a trash bag near the riverbanks.

They say a 23-year-old woman claims the baby was a stillborn and due to the shock she reacted by throwing the baby away.

She's currently in a hospital undergoing treatment while the investigation continues.

Officials say an autopsy is underway to determine the cause of the baby's death.