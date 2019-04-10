The Laredo Police Department needs your help locating a woman wanted for questioning.

Authorities with the Crimes Against Person Unit are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a woman who is believed to be tied to an assault case.

If you have any information on this woman, you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-2800.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (956) 727-TIPS.

You could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.