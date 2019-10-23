Woman's difficult journey to return to USA

A woman endures being separated from her husband for nearly a decade, after losing her visa and not being allowed to enter the country.

Blanca Robledo is just one of the many who are able to freely roam around Laredo with her daughter and husband. However, that wasn't the case for the last six years.

It's difficult for Blanca Robledo to fight back tears as she tells KGNS about the extremely long process to return to her family.

"We thought we'd never be together, but I am very thankful that my husband was always there."

Just a few days ago, she was finally allowed back into the United States, after her visa was removed. Since November 2013, Blanca has not been allowed into the country.

"Do not lose hope. We have to believe in God, and everything will lead us back together like family."

Immigration attorney Nelly Vielma, who took her case in 2018, says there's many other families experiencing something similar.

"We are very happy to be part of this story of reunifying this family. Her husband is a U.S. citizen, and it's been very difficult for him to commute. She was living in Monterrey, so he would go every weekend."

This was a difficult trek for her husband to make.

"You hear everything that is happening over there, but you have to with God's blessing," said Blanca.

The weekly commutes were not easy for any of them.

"When I would leave him at the bus station so he could come back home, we would cry. My daughter never wanted to be there because she'd see me cry."

But now, those weekends have become memories and Blanca says her homecoming was the start to a new beginning.

"Extremely happy. We got here, and everyone celebrated us. We celebrate every single day."

A celebration, which Luis Robledo says began when they walked into the country side by side.

"When we crossed the bridge, and I saw her next to me…. I couldn't believe it."

They have very high spirits, and KGNS was able to hear them speak about even considering citizenship later on.

If you or someone you know has questions about traveling to another country, you are advised to seek an immigration attorney.