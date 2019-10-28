Women’s City Club collects pennies for tennies

The Women’s City Club was all decked out in pink Saturday morning all for a good cause.

Every year, the organization wears pink and collects money for its Pennies for Tennies Campaign.

The ladies were out there collecting money for low-income students in Laredo.

The event seeks to provide students with shoes or eye glasses.

Local schools are currently collecting funds for the cause and the school who collects the most money will get the top prize.

Members from the Calvary Center and even amateur boxers were seen helping out

