Women’s City Club holds 14th annual Dancing with the Stars event

The light was shining bright during the 14th annual Laredo Dancing with the Stars ensemble.

The Women’s City Club held the annual competition at the Laredo Country Club.

Fourteen couples of mixed talent, performed for a charitable cause of their choice.

From LAPS, to the Junior Achievement of Laredo, were just some of the charities.

Judges were from out of town.

There was a group dance following everyone's first performance.

Dances ranged from hip hop to, lyrical dances, to Bollywood, Mambo and swing.

Carmen Rendon and Ruben Hinojosa took the top prize for UISD partners for scholars.