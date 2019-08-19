Women's City Club hosting annual Dancing with the Stars fundraiser

The Women’s City Club is looking to host its annual fundraiser where participants can shake their groove thing for a good cause!

Every year the club invites local businesses and well-known community members to take part in its Dancing with the Stars event.

Much like the TV show, a pair of dance contestants will put together their own dance performance to compete for the top prize.

Each contestant will be responsible for their own selection of music, style of dance and or costumes.

The first-place winner will get $1,500 which will go to a charity of the winner’s choosing, second place will be $1,000 and 3rd place will be $750.

The event will take place on October 19th at the Laredo Country Club.

The dinner will be served at 7 p.m. and the dance show will get underway at 8 p.m.

For information on registration as well as tickets to the event you can call Jeannette Vazquez at 956-763-4042, Nancy Macdonald at 956-237-6095 or Cindy Reyes at 956-220-3187.