Women's City Club inviting community to “Las Nuevas Tamaleras”

A local non-profit organization that helps other organizations in town is inviting the community to dinner and a show taking place this weekend.

The Women’s City Club will be featuring its latest production “Las Nuevas Tamaleras” written by Alicia Mena.

The production is a comedy about three Mexican-American women who dive headfirst into tamale making, which is perfect for the holiday season.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 7th at the Laredo Country Club.

Both tickets & table reservations are available for anyone looking to catch the show.

For more information, you can call Nancy de Anda at 956-763-9960.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to the Women’s City Club as well as the organizations they decide to help out.