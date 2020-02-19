Woody doll gets left behind at hardware store

It seems that Andy from Toy Story accidentally left is Woody doll at a Connecticut hardware store and now the employees want to help find hiss way back home.

While Woody hangs out at the Killingworth True Value, employees are documenting his adventures.

They are keeping Woody busy but he still spends a great deal of time looking out the window longing for his family.

He is learning about products at the store including grills and chainsaws.

And in an effort to make sure he's getting a workout, employees gave woody sometime in the bounce house.