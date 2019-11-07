WorkForce Solutions hosting Red, White and You Job Fair Today!

A local organization is looking to help our local heroes get back into the workforce.

The Texas Workforce Commission will be joining forces with WorkForce Solutions to host its annual Red, White and You Job Fair to help veterans land a job.

The job fair will feature over 25 employers who are actively looking to hire several veterans.

Officials will be on hand to walk through the different types of requirements and paperwork one may need when applying for a job.

The event will take place on Thursday at the Falcon Bank building located at 7718 McPherson from 10 a.m. To 2 p.m.

Although the event is geared towards veterans, job-seekers of all ages are welcome to attend.

