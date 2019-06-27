WorkForce Solutions and food bank help job-seekers

Job seekers on the go got some help on wheels.

The South Texas Food Bank and Texas WorkForce Solutions teamed up to help Laredoans find a job.

WorkForce Solutions parked their mobile unit at the food bank parking lot, offering resume assistance and showing folks how to apply for jobs online.

Camila Sosa with the South Texas Food Bank says this lets the organization offer an essential service to everyone.

Sosa says, it’s important because they want to be able to offer more than just food to their clients.

Sosa has high hopes that this event will be the first of many opportunities for the two organizations to come together with common goals.