WorkForce Solutions hosting Reverse Job Fair

Looking for a job can be a burden and time consuming for some; however, for people with disabilities, it’s an even bigger challenge.

WorkForce Solutions is looking to provide job opportunities for people with disabilities during its Reverse Job Fair.

Those who are looking to get a job will set up a trifold with information about themselves along with diplomas and certificates and employers will choose the appropriate candidates.

The event will take place on October 31st at the UT Health Science Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.