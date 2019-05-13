WorkForce Solutions hosting Summer Hiring Expo

A local employer service organization is inviting summer job seekers to a hiring event.

WorkForce Solutions will be hosting its 2019 Youth Summer Hiring Expo this Thursday.

During the summer months, many teens might be looking to take advantage of their time off from school to make some extra money.

As a result, WorkForce Solutions has decided to help the youth by hosting a job fair where jobseekers can get started on the application process.

Jobseekers will have the opportunity to video chat with potential employers and get a chance to win some door prizes.

Several different organizations will be taking part in the event from law enforcement entities, logistics organizations, restaurants and many more.

Organizers are asking potential candidates to come in their best attire and Résumés.

The event will take place on May 16th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at UniTrade Stadium.

The event is free and open to the public.