WorkForce Solutions hosting Virtual Job Fair

If you or someone you know is in need of a job, WorkForce Solutions will be hosting a job fair, best of all you can do it from the comfort of your own home.

WorkForce will be hosting a Virtual Job Fair this afternoon from 2p.m. to 4 p.m.

Some of the organizations that will be hiring are Americorp Insurance Group, Core Civic, HKG Duty Free, PCIS and Staff Force.

For more information, you can contact Work Force Solutions of south Texas at (956) 794-6500 or go over to our website and click click here