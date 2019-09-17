WorkForce Solutions preparing students for the real world

A local organization is looking to help local students get ready for the next chapter in their academic career.

Last week, WorkForce Solutions stopped by several LISD middle schools to discuss what career options are available in the near future.

This time around, WorkForce Solutions will be bringing their South Texas Career Road Show to eighth-graders at UISD, hoping kids get a better understanding of what they would like to do after high school.

During the seminar, representatives with WorkForce told students that staying in school and continuing their academics at the collegiate level is key to a successful career.

Although some students are still not sure what they want to do, others have a more positive outlook on what the future holds.

Guillermo Bermudez with WorkForce Solutions says the purpose of the event is to expose the students to endorsements that they are going to be required to make their selections for next year.

Bermudez believes by ninth grade students are already have a path selected, so they won't bring this to their attention before they make their selection.

During the seminar, representatives used interactive games, presentations, and simulations to teach the students real-life scenarios.

Representatives also spoke to the students about the different skills one must acquire to be successful in the Workforce such as posture and body language.

House Bill Five allows students in high school to earn endorsements in specific areas such as STEM, public service and medicine by completing four additional credits.

Students can earn a certification by the time their 18.

WorkForce Solutions will host its parent night on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.