WorkForce Solutions shifts to virtual job fairs amid COVID Crisis

As the coronavirus crisis continues to disrupt normal workplace operations, a local organization is working hard to find jobs for those in the community.

Workforce Solutions of South Texas is advising those who are without a job that there are plenty of vacant positions available.

Although regular job fairs have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Workforce Solutions continues to hold virtual job fairs online.

If you are in need of assistance all you have to do is logon to Work in Texas Dot Com, create a profile, and join the event.

Andrea De La Garza, Project Director for WorkForce Solutions says right now is a crucial moment to provide this type of service to the community.

De La Garza says, “At the end of the day we are still focusing on making sure that there are jobs for people and people get connected to jobs. Our jobs aren’t going to stop with the unemployment situation rather then we are going to have to enhance our ability to search for more employers who are looking for these employees and job seekers who are looking for employers.

WorkForce has also added additional phone lines to meet the high demands of callers and of course, you can always reach them on their website or Facebook Page.

Representatives say they are looking to continue to provide virtual job fairs to the community every Friday.