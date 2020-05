If the pandemic has caused you to lose your job and you are looking to find a new one, you are in luck.

Workforce Solutions of South Texas is hosting their 7th annual job fair, but this time it's virtual.



All you have to do is log on to WorkInTexas.com to participate.



There are jobs in 20 industries to choose from during this virtual job fair.



It will take place Friday, May 29th from 10 a.m. to noon.