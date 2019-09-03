Author educates community on mass shooting preparedness

The recent shooting in Odessa has prompted local authorities to hold a special training to help prepare our officers in the event a shooting were to happen in our area.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office held its Active Shooter Presentation at the UISD Activity Complex where a world-renowned author who specializes in psychology spoke during the event.

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Dave Grossman visited the Gateway City to educate the community on the recent massacres that have not only occurred in the State of Texas but also around the U.S.

The retired Lt Colonel stresses that it is a mistake for a community to think that a massacre like the one seen in Odessa over the weekend cannot happen here.

During the presentation, he Grossman said every couple years the U.S. sets a new record of violence, especially within our schools.

His goal was to educate the community about what he calls the D's, “Deter, detect, delay, and defeat.

However, he says the first step is actually to get away from denial and during his presentation says denial can get us killed.

Lt. Colonel Grossman says, "There are many things that could be happening out there. They could plow through the kids with a vehicle, they can have bombs. It's not just the active shooter we are going to take action before they fire the shot. From the administration down, from the grassroots up. People say don't use that word active shooter response. We would be at the range every day. We'd be really busy during deer season. We call it active assailant. We'll take action before they take the first shot."

Retired Lt Col Grossman adds that video games also play a part in the amount of violence. He says although there is nothing wrong with playing those games, he adds gamers should play games appropriate for their age and limit the amount of hours on the console.

Grossman also added the role the national media plays in glorifying these acts of violence.

He says by showing their pictures and saying their names repeatedly, it inspires others to do the same.

He cites the recent mosque massacre in New Zealand is an example for U.S. media to follow where they didn't show his face or name the alleged killer.

Lieutenant Colonel Dave Grossman has coined the term "Kill-ology" which is the effect of killing and combat on the human psyche, as well as the factors that enable and restrain a combatant to kill others.