World-renowned musician visits Laredo

A world-renowned musician made a stop in the Gateway City to give people from both sides of the border an outdoor concert.

The famous and talented cellist, Yo-yo ma, stopped by the Laredo to kick off the 'Day of Action' festivities on Saturday morning.

Hundreds of people took part and witnessed his performance at the Tres Laredos Park right before he crossed the bridge and gave Nuevo Laredo residents the same opportunity.

Yo-yo ma performed at Nuevo Laredo's main artery, Avenida Guerrero, by Plaza Benito Juarez.

Later that day, he returned to Laredo and took part in the Earth Day Festival.