Wrestler admits to smuggling meth into U.S.

A wrestler from Mexico pleads guilty to running a drug smuggling conspiracy.

Jose Ramos-Delgadillo, age 32, admitted to importing over 50 kilos of meth into the U.S.

He pled guilty in federal court for conspiracy to import and the importation of meth.

The incident happened back in August, when a customs agent referred him and his vehicle to a secondary inspection at bridge two.

After a search, agents found 24 bundles of meth concealed within the tires.

Upon questioning, Ramos-Delgadillo claimed he was a wrestler from Guadalajara, Mexico who was traveling to Dallas to visit a friend.