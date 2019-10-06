Local yogis take part in nature walk

Many yogis got up bright and early Saturday morning to get in tune with Mother Nature.

The Rio Grande International Study Center is celebrating 25 years of service to the Laredo community.

As part of the celebration, they are hosting a slew of events this October, one of the first events was the Yoga Hike event.

Participants got a chance to go on a nature hike near TAMIU and then do yoga poses under the sun.

They also offered binoculars for those who wanted to birdwatch.

The RGISC partnered with Casa Yoga to help provide this free event to the community.

The environmental group is already working on next weekend’s event which is kayaking on the Rio Grande.

