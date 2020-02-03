Young Laredo athlete shines bright during big game

A young Lareadoan made it all the way to the big game on Sunday.

The Laredo Police Department posted these photos on their Facebook page of Raine Perez, the daughter of one of their own at the game.

She was one of the 32 young athletes selected by the National Football League for the "Next 100" contest.

The police department says her hard work, dedication, and athletic abilities have already started to pay off.

Raine was able to get tickets to the game and even run onto the field before the game started.

Congratulations to Raine on this exciting endeavor!