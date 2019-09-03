Young Spielbergs to showcase their own films

An upcoming event is giving young Spielbergs the chance to shine bright on the big screen.

Learn Think Media is a group that seeks to inspire, educate and promote local artists and also invite the community to admire their work during exhibits, festivals, and events.

Young filmmakers Donna Morales and Alan Jackson have worked endlessly on their own projects to be able to showcase them to the public during the 2019 Youth Vision Film Festival.

You can catch their films along so many others such as Vintage Strings, Video Game Line H2 Love, Galactic Remedy, and so much more.

The event is taking place Saturday, September 21st at the Alamo Drafthouse from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There's only a limited number of seating, so make sure to RSVP by September 6th.

The cost is $12 per ticket.

For more information, you can call 956-420-4700.