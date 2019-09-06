Young athlete heartbroken after softball equipment gets stolen

A young athlete is disillusioned after she was excited to go to softball practice and found out her equipment had been stolen.

Local mother Tina Perez was getting ready to take her daughter to practice Monday morning when she noticed that her daughter’s equipment was missing from the car.

Desperate to find her daughter’s catcher’s equipment, and her son’s backpack, Tina checked local pawn shops around town and even put out flyers to get the equipment back; however, she had no luck.

With the help of the neighbors, Tina was able to look at surveillance video and saw that a man with a bicycle had allegedly stolen the equipment.

A police report was filed but the family is heartbroken because the equipment had been purchased by money raised over a year’s time as well as donations from family and friends.

Tina went on to say that everything that was stolen had an estimated value of $1,000.

She says her neighbors are now investing in surveillance cameras for their homes to watch over valuables and prevent any future thefts from happening.

Of all the gloves, bats, helmets and catcher’s mitt is the number 29 with her name on it.

If it does not turn up the family says they will start over and work to get her new equipment.