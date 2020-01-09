Young cancer survivor meets Moana

A little girl in Florida who overcame brain cancer got to meet another brave girl who overcame obstacles of her own.

Surrounded by family and friends, five-year-old Kinsley Wilkerson's dreams came true.

She got the chance to meet her favorite Disney princess Moana, her pot belly pig Pua and her lovable rooster "Hei Hei".

Make-a-Wish of southern Florida set up a Polynesian-themed beach and pool party for Kinsley's entire family.

Kinsley was diagnosed with brain cancer back in 2018.

Her family says the movie "Moana" was always on helping Kinsely battle through it all.

We are happy to report Kinsley is still cancer-free.

Her family says they now take life day by day and count every smile.