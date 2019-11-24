Young filmmakers showcase independent films

Movie lovers of all kinds visited the library over the weekend for a screening of films by aspiring Spielbergs.

The independent film group Learn Think Media held its inaugural Youth Vision Film Festival at the Laredo Public Library on Saturday.

These films were created by young artists who have a passion for filmmaking, editing, graphic arts and acting.

Some of the films won best short film, best stop motion and best story.

The group will have another screening Monday, November 25th at the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Branch Library from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information on how you can get involved, you can contact LearnThink Media at 956-420-4700