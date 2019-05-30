Young girl hit by foul ball at Minute Maid Park

A Chicago Cubs batter hit a foul ball into the stands on Wednesday and it landed on a young fan.

Albert Almora knew immediately something was wrong when he looked into the crowd.

He was visibly shaken up by the incident and later in the game even needed comfort from a security guard at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Albert Almora Jr. from the Chicago Cubs spoke out saying "With God willing I'll be able to have a relationship with this little girl for the rest of my life. Prayers right now. That's all I really can control."

The fan was taken to the hospital.

Sources say that the girl’s condition was positive.

A string of similar incidents prompted the MLB to install more netting at the ballparks last year.

Some are even calling for more netting while others say it takes away from the fan experience.