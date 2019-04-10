Young girl who inspired community loses battle with cancer

The Laredo community is mourning the loss of a young girl who captured the hearts of many through her battle with cancer.

Bella Sanchez

A post on her Facebook Page confirmed the passing of Bella Sanchez at two-years-old.

Bella was diagnosed with leukemia at only seven-months-old.

She underwent countless treatments and had been in and out of remission.

Because of her story, several local businesses and organizations have held several blood drives not just for Bella but for others fighting the disease.