Young woman shares COVID-19 story to encourage others to take virus seriously

A local woman is sharing her personal experience of suffering from the novel coronavirus.

Rebecca Ramirez

She's an educator, a grad student, and a Laredoan who has been battling this virus for weeks.

On April 15th, 25-year-old Rebecca Ramirez shared a story so many people around the world are familiar with and maybe too scared to share.

It's the story of her experience with COVID-19.

Rebecca is young, athletic and has no health issue, similar to a lot of people her age but as she says, the virus does not discriminate and attacks anyone.

Ramirez says, “For me in my first week I was like oh okay this is not too bad I can deal with this, this is going to be fine but my second week just completely knocked me off my feet and made me feel terrible."

She describes the symptoms as a pressure on her chest and heart like have a large weight sitting on top of it.

Shortness of breath like she never experienced and a lot pain in her lungs.

What is eye-opening about her story is that she's a positive case that is not in the data put out by the City of Laredo.

All because she has not been tested.

Ramirez says, “My parents were the first ones to get tested obviously they came back positive, so my brother and I told ourselves if our parents come back positive lets go get tested next, and we tried to and they basically told us you're showing all the symptoms right now, you've been exposed for a prolonged period of time more than likely you have it just go home and start to quarantine."

Being that she got the virus when it first hit the community and tests were limited, she says she understood that there were others who needed it more.

But she does believe there are more people in the community living with the virus just like her.

Now with 20,000 plus views on her story, Rebecca says she's happy and humbled to know that she can be someone people can turn to.

Rebecca says she feels better; however, there are still some symptoms that pop back up from time to time but she will continue to stay home and safe and encourages others to do the same.

Local statistics show that young people between the ages of 20 to 30 are the highest number of cases in the city and county.

Rebecca hopes these numbers and her story shed light on young people like her.