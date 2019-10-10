Young women accused of stealing $600 worth of clothes

A couple of young ladies are facing charges after allegedly attempting to score some free clothing using the five-finger discount.

Laredo Police arrested 21-year-old Ashley Ramirez and 24-year-old Anna Vallejo in the case.

The incident happened on Wednesday when officers were called out to the 5300 block of San Dario Avenue.

Officers spoke to a loss prevention specialist who stated that he saw both Ramirez and Vallejo enter the fitting rooms with clothes and emerge carrying plastic bags.

The two then attempted to exit the store through the kids section without paying for the items.

An employee stopped the two and found roughly $600 worth of clothing in the bags.

Both Ramirez and Vallejo were charged with theft.