Youth Vision Film Festival announces winners

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Young filmmakers had the chance to have their short films premier on the big screen during the first annual Youth Vision Film Festival.
More than ten films were presented Saturday morning at Alamo Drafthouse.
These filmmakers are a part of the non-profit Organization Learn Think Media which seeks to inspire, educate, and promote local artists.
KGNS’s Brenda Camacho and morning show anchor Max Fernandez took part in the judging and the results are in.
Judges' Awards
Best Short Film: Video Game Line
Best Stop Motion: Unicorn Candy
Best Story: H2Love
Audience Choice Awards: Short Film
1st Place: H2Love
2nd Place: Case of the Missing Files
3rd Place: Video Game Line
Audience Choice Awards: Stop Motion
1st Place: 9 Lives
2nd Place: Unicorn Candy & Forest Fires
3rd Place: Spoon vs. Forks