Youth Vision Film Festival announces winners

Young filmmakers had the chance to have their short films premier on the big screen during the first annual Youth Vision Film Festival.

More than ten films were presented Saturday morning at Alamo Drafthouse.

These filmmakers are a part of the non-profit Organization Learn Think Media which seeks to inspire, educate, and promote local artists.

KGNS’s Brenda Camacho and morning show anchor Max Fernandez took part in the judging and the results are in.

Judges' Awards

Best Short Film: Video Game Line

Best Stop Motion: Unicorn Candy

Best Story: H2Love

Audience Choice Awards: Short Film

1st Place: H2Love

2nd Place: Case of the Missing Files

3rd Place: Video Game Line

Audience Choice Awards: Stop Motion

1st Place: 9 Lives

2nd Place: Unicorn Candy & Forest Fires

3rd Place: Spoon vs. Forks