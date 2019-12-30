Zac Eftron contracts bacteria while filming TV series in New Guinea

Actor Zac Efron confirmed that he recently fell ill while filming a survival reality TV show in New Guinea.

Australian media had reported that the 32-year-old was flown by helicopter for treatment in Australia after contracting a bacterial infection, while shooting the "Killing Zac Efron" series.

A post on his official twitter account, accompanied by a photograph of him with families in new guinea, Efron said that he was back home "For the holidays with my friends and family."

"Very thankful to everyone who has reached out," his post said. "I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G."

Glenn McKay, a doctor with the medical rescue group, told the daily telegraph newspaper on Sunday that he could not discuss confidential patient information, but could confirm "That medical rescue retrieved a U.S. Citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane recently for medical attention."

Typhoid fever is transmitted by contaminated food and water, and kills 216,000 to 600,000 people worldwide each year.