Zachry Elementary to have coding event for students

Local elementary students will get a chance to dive into the science of computers and coding.

With technology advancing every day, one school district is exposing its students to a new academic addition that will keep kids ahead of the game.

On Wednesday, Zachry Elementary will have a free family fun event where students and parents will get a chance to explore digital technology and coding.

The goal of the event is to spark interest in the students and develop their skills for tomorrow/s workforce.

The event will take place today at 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. over at Zachry Elementary School.