LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in neighboring Zapata County have been released.
As of Monday, May 4th out of the 261 COVID-19 tests administered, seven have come back positive, 200 have come back negative, while 54 are still pending.
Five people have been released from isolation.
Officials are urging residents to continue being vigilant in covering their nose and mouth and continue with social distancing.
Zapata County COVID-19 cases remain at 7
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in neighboring Zapata County have been released.