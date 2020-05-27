Zapata post office temporarily suspends operations

Postal operations in Zapata have been temporarily suspended due to storm damage.

The USPS released a statement saying their office in Zapata will be closed but left notices and hold mail will be available for pick up in the onsite mobile retail unit Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meanwhile, P.O. Box Customers will still have access to their P.O. Boxes.

As a result, retail operations have been moved to the San Ygnacio Main Post office located at 4327 N Highway 83. Their hours are, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.