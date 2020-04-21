Zapata Commissioners Court decide to open up boat ramps

After two weeks of putting in place the stay at home order, Zapata County made some changes that will take effect.

During a very short Commissioners Court meeting held earlier Tuesday, authorities decided to open up Zapata boat ramps, both public and private.



This is to coincide with the new mandates put in place by Governor Greg Abbott.



Zapata County Commissioners also voted to open up the golf course, with new protective guidelines which include social distancing and limiting the number of golfers.



The Zapata County Sheriff's Office says they have issued 28 citations since the order took effect.



They say their deputies have put in more than 270 hours of overtime to make sure residents are following the stay at home order.

The mandate will expire next week, but commissioners decided to continue with the curfew.



Currently Zapata County has 5 positive COVID-19 cases.