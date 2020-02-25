Zapata County denies Border Patrol right of entry

Zapata County is taking a stand against President Donald Trump’s border wall.

On Monday, Zapata County Commissioners voted unanimously to deny Border Patrol right of entry.

This will include the bird sanctuary among other historic areas.

According to the Laredo Morning Times, on Monday the federal government released for the first time the proposed alignment of the border wall in Webb and Zapata counties.

It shows a continuous barrier for 69 miles starting at the Columbia Solidarity Bridge and ending just south of San Ygnacio.