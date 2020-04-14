Zapata officials hold mini parade for local boy's birthday

First responders and law enforcement officers had a special mission in Zapata County to help one local boy celebrate his birthday.



It was a mini parade Monday afternoon as first responders, along with residents, helped Nicholas Garcia celebrate his 5th birthday.



"Due to the coronavirus, he's not able to have a birthday party, so family and friends wanted first responders to reached out and we decided to have a parade," said Volunteer Firefighter Alejandro Barrera Jr.

First responders drove by Nicholas's home and dropped off a few gifts in honor of his fifth birthday.

"All it took was a few messages and we made it happen," said Fire Chief Meza. "It meant a lot and glad we helped little Nichola's celebrate his birthday."



The Zapata County Fire Department wants to thank all first responders that came to help bring a smile to Nicholas.

The agencies that came out to help were the Zapata County Fire Department, Zapata County Pct. 2 Constable Daniel Arriaga, Zapata County Pct. 3 Constable Erika Martinez, Zapata County Sheriff's Office, and Zapata County ISD Police Department.