Zapata County sets up drive thru COVID-19 testing

Zapata County opens up a testing site for their residents.

Their emergency management says they've been busy during this pandemic by making sure that everybody is getting the medical safety supplies they need and giving guidance to county officials.



Thursday, they conducted a drive thru testing with the help of state officials.



They ask the public to continue practicing social distance and clean hygiene.

"The testing here is done by the governor's office and to all rural communities in south Texas," said Chief J.J. Meza of Zapata County Fire Department.

"We want to remind the community to wash their hands, practice social distancing and follow any state and local guidelines to COVID-19," said Alejandro Barrera Jr.

The emergency management states that there were enough test kits available to meet the needs of those who are screened and scheduled for a test.