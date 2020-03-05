Zapata County Fair taking place next week!

Get ready to take your horse to the old town roads of Zapata because the Zapata County Fair is coming to town.

They call it the biggest little town fair in Texas because there are so many events happening in one place!

The fair will feature livestock shows, carnival rides, a cook-off, parade, roping and course plenty of live entertainment.

The event will take place from March 12th-14th and will be held at the Zapata County Fair located at 405 W 23rd Ave, Zapata, TX 78076.

Admission is $20 and children 12 and under get in free.

For more information you can click here.