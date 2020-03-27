Zapata County ISD closes school temporarily

Zapata County ISD officials sent out a letter to all parents Friday, indicating they will remain closed until April 3rd.

They also told parents they are currently operating in the level 1 status, even though there are no cases in the county.

They are offering Grab and Go meals for all students in Zapata County, and have already served more than 5,000 meals in the last 4 days.

The district is meeting daily through teleconferences to review the latest information.

If the closure extends past April 6th, the district will go to phase 2 where they will be giving out printed instructional packages for all students.

Also effective Friday night beginning at 10 p.m., Zapata County will enforce a youth curfew.

This is to ensure those under the age of 17 remain in their homes during the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.