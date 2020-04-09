ZAPATA, TX (KGNS) - In an effort to be proactive in protecting staff and the public, the majority of COVID-19 tests submitted were administered to Zapata County first responders.
The department told KGNS that includes the fire department, EMS, and law enforcement.
So far the number of positive COVID-19 cases for Zapata County is at three.
Ten individuals have come back negative and there are 59 results pending at this time.
A total of 72 tests have been submitted.
Zapata officials are now requiring residents to cover their faces while out in public. Citizens could face a fine if they are seen without one.
Zapata County administers COVID-19 tests to first responders
