Zapata County administers COVID-19 tests to first responders

In an effort to be proactive in protecting staff and the public, the majority of COVID-19 tests submitted were administered to Zapata County first responders.



The department told KGNS that includes the fire department, EMS, and law enforcement.



So far the number of positive COVID-19 cases for Zapata County is at three.



Ten individuals have come back negative and there are 59 results pending at this time.



A total of 72 tests have been submitted.



Zapata officials are now requiring residents to cover their faces while out in public. Citizens could face a fine if they are seen without one.