The number of COVID-19 cases for Zapata County is now up to four positives.

As of Tuesday, April 14th, 113 tests have been taken, 103 individuals have come back negative, and there are only 6 results still pending.



The County of Zapata does have a curfew for all county residents between 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.



Residents are also required to cover their faces while out in public.