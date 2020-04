Over in Zapata County, the number of positive COVID-19 cases is at 5 which is one less than last Friday since one person has recovered.

As of Monday, April 20th, 155 test results have come back negative and 22 tests remain pending.



In total, 183 tests have been conducted.



The county of Zapata does have a curfew for all county residents. No one should be out between 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.



Residents are also required to cover their nose and mouth while out in public.