Zapata County has now confirmed that the total number of COVID-19 cases is up to six.

As of Friday, April 17th, 171 tests have been taken, 111 individuals have come back negative, and there are 54 results still pending.



The County of Zapata does have a curfew for all county residents between 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.



Residents are also required to cover their faces while out in public.