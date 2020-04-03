Zapata County confirms first case of COVID-19

Zapata, Texas has confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

"A 25-year-old male tested positive confirmed by the City of Laredo Health Department.

In order to safeguard legally-protected information, Zapata County and the City of Laredo health is not publicly releasing personal or identifiable information regarding any cases as it relates to COVID-19 testing, results or monitoring.

A total of 6 persons from Zapata have been tested, 3 are negative and 1 positive, 2 are pending. With this positive case, we don’t want the public to panic, as most person will recover, many have mild symptoms and some will get sick and some may end in the hospital.

Zapata County is working with the City of Laredo Health Department who will be conducting contact investigation for prevention. If the health department has not contacted you there is no need to take any action at this time.

Want to remind you that if someone is sick they need to stay home. In households with a positive person, there should only be one dedicated caregiver. Other family members must stay apart and practice good hygiene and social distancing.

The positive person should be in a dedicated room and must wear a mask and not gather with other family members. The caregiver should also wear a mask when providing care.

This is extremely important as evidence points to strong clustering among positive persons. Stay home if you are sick and call your doctor. Do not go to the office, call your doctor first. If it is an emergency, call 911.

Please continue to do your part in preventing the spread of all diseases. Follow the guidelines below:

· Follow the County order to stay at home and practice social distancing.

· Wash your hands often

· Wear a mask if possible

· Avoid touching your face

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick

· Stay home when you're sick

· Cover all coughs and sneezes

· Clean frequently-touched surfaces"